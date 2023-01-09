Ad
euobserver
Injuries received by an asylum-seeker, highlighted by MEPs in the European Parliament (Photo: The Left)

Pushbacks - could more Frontex, not less, be solution?

Migration
Opinion
by Bernd Parusel, Stockholm,

Once Hans Leijtens will take office as the new executive director of Frontex, he will face a challenging task. Migratory pressures on the EU external borders are high and several EU governments want these borders closed to people arriving there to apply for protection.

But there are EU, international and national laws to follow; asy...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Bernd Parusel is a senior researcher at the Swedish Institute for European Policy Studies.

Related articles

Frontex leadership candidates grilled by MEPs
Why Leggeri's resignation won't change Frontex
Frontex: An EU agency gone rogue?
Injuries received by an asylum-seeker, highlighted by MEPs in the European Parliament (Photo: The Left)

Tags

MigrationOpinion

Author Bio

Bernd Parusel is a senior researcher at the Swedish Institute for European Policy Studies.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections