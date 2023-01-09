Pushbacks - could more Frontex, not less, be solution?

Once Hans Leijtens will take office as the new executive director of Frontex, he will face a challenging task. Migratory pressures on the EU external borders are high and several EU governments want these borders closed to people arriving there to apply for protection.
But there are EU, international and national laws to follow; asy...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Bernd Parusel is a senior researcher at the Swedish Institute for European Policy Studies.
Bernd Parusel is a senior researcher at the Swedish Institute for European Policy Studies.