Low water levels have reduced domestic shipping to the point that Germany's temporary shift to coal may be disrupted (Photo: Andras Bankuti, HVG)

Germany expects coal supply problems this winter

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The German government is worried low river levels may hamper coal supply for power plants this autumn and winter, adding to the deepening energy crisis in the country.

According to a document entitled "energy supply assessment", seen by Reuters, low water levels have reduced domestic shipping to the point that Germany's temporary shift to coal may be disrupted.

In early August, the German government announced it would reopen previously-mothballed coal power plants to make up for ...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Tags

