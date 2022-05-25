EU summit will be 'unwavering' on arms for Ukraine

EU leaders will shortly vow to continue arming and financing Ukraine in the face of "unspeakable" Russian "atrocities ... suffering and destruction".
That is the thrust of a draft EU-Ukraine summit statement, dated 24 May and seen by EUobserver.
"The European Union is unwavering in its commitment to help Ukraine exercise its inherent right of self-defence against Russian aggression," it also says.
EU states have so far pumped in €2bn of weapons into Ukraine from a joint fu...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
