Daphne Caruana Galizia was facing 40 lawsuits when she was murdered (Photo: European Parliament)

Landmark EU law to shield media from legal abuse

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Independent media, such as EUobserver, and NGOs, should have less to fear in future from malicious lawsuits, after the EU Commission put forward a new law to shield them on Wednesday (27 April).

Billionaires, big corporations, and autocrats have, in recent years, resorted ever more frequently to so-called strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPPs) in order to try to gag adversaries.

But if EU states and MEPs back the commission's proposed anti-SLAPP directive, then...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

