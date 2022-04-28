Nuclear watchdog slams lack of access to Europe's largest plant

While the site of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant has seen a slight increase in radiation, the main concern for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the world's nuclear watchdog, remains the Russian-occupied plant at Zaporizhzhya in southern Ukraine.
"There is a lot to be done there," Rafael Grossi, director-general of the IAEA told reporters on Thursday, adding "we have to go there".
However, his team is struggling to get access to Zaporizhzhya after it was occupied b...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
