Ad
euobserver
A team of nuclear experts have checked radiation levels at the Chernobyl power plant, and re-established connection between the Vienna-based agency and the reactor (Photo: Trey Ratcliff)

Nuclear watchdog slams lack of access to Europe's largest plant

Ukraine
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

While the site of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant has seen a slight increase in radiation, the main concern for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the world's nuclear watchdog, remains the Russian-occupied plant at Zaporizhzhya in southern Ukraine.

"There is a lot to be done there," Rafael Grossi, director-general of the IAEA told reporters on Thursday, adding "we have to go there".

However, his team is struggling to get access to Zaporizhzhya after it was occupied b...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Ukraine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

UN nuclear watchdog seeks safety meeting — at Chernobyl
Does Ukraine war mean a renaissance for nuclear in EU?
EU takes nuclear protection measures, amid safety worries
Putin and the threat of a tactical nuclear attack
A team of nuclear experts have checked radiation levels at the Chernobyl power plant, and re-established connection between the Vienna-based agency and the reactor (Photo: Trey Ratcliff)

Tags

Ukraine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections