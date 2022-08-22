France, Germany, UK and US discuss Ukraine nuclear plant

The leaders of the United States, Germany, France and the UK are pressing for a rapid solution to the tensions surrounding Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.
A White House statement issued on Sunday (21 August), said the four had discussed the "need to avoid military operations near the plant."
They also want inspectors from the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency to visit the plant "as soon as feasible to ascertain the state of safety systems."
The statement co...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
