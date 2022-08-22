France, Germany, UK and US discuss Ukraine nuclear plant

The leaders of the United States, Germany, France and the UK are pressing for a rapid solution to the tensions surrounding Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

A White House statement issued on Sunday (21 August), said the four had discussed the "need to avoid military operations near the plant."

They also want inspectors from the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency to visit the plant "as soon as feasible to ascertain the state of safety systems."

The statement co...