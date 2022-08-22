Ad
euobserver
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Photo: Wikimedia)

France, Germany, UK and US discuss Ukraine nuclear plant

Green Economy
Ukraine
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The leaders of the United States, Germany, France and the UK are pressing for a rapid solution to the tensions surrounding Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

A White House statement issued on Sunday (21 August), said the four had discussed the "need to avoid military operations near the plant."

They also want inspectors from the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency to visit the plant "as soon as feasible to ascertain the state of safety systems."

The statement co...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

How scary is threat to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant?
UN chief demands access to nuclear plant after new attack
Habeck rejects extending Germany's nuclear power plants
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Photo: Wikimedia)

Tags

Green EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections