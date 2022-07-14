Ad
euobserver

Lampedusa: The invisible migrant crisis at Europe's gate

Migration
by Alvise Armellini, Lampedusa, Italy,

Last weekend, Italy's Lampedusa island was again making headlines for being overrun with migrants. But paradoxically, the crisis was more visible from TV news bulletins and social media than from the ground.

Lampedusa, a 20-square-kilometres rocky outpost that is closer to North Africa than to the rest of Italy, is Europe's southernmost territory, and has long been a flashpoint of the continent's migration crisis.

On July 8, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Alvise Armellini is a freelance journalist based in Rome

Related articles

Italy glacier tragedy has 'everything to do' with climate change
Kiwis are my slavery — the hellish life of a Sikh labourer in Italy
Italy's new farmers: 'We want to live like our ancestors'

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Alvise Armellini is a freelance journalist based in Rome

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections