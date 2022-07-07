Russia-influence debate leads to MEP mudslinging

A debate on Russia's ties to EU political forces degenerated into finger-pointing among various MEPs.
Over 30 speakers took to the floor of the Strasbourg plenary at the European Parliament earlier this week.
Some had voted against an EU parliament resolution last December, less than two months before the invasion of Ukraine.
The resolution demanded Russia withdraw its forces from Ukraine borders...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.