Israel/Palestine: how victims became aggressors

Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians are mounting. There are a number of lessons to be learned from this flare-up of violence. The most obvious observation concerns Israel's enormous supremacy of power.

Warplanes circle unapproachably over the Gaza Strip.

Of the missiles fired by the Palestinian resistance organisation Hamas, barely 15 percent got past Israeli anti-aircraft defences.

Each anti-missile missile costs about €50,000. The Israeli defence budget is €17b...