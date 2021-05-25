Could 'Future Europe' conference actually help fix climate change?

The Conference on the Future of Europe is now in full swing - and it may seem like another frivolous political EU process to some – another shop talk about the EU's future that talks a lot but changes little. But in reality it could be different.

If all goes well, the conference could become a milestone in the history of the EU, leading towards a more participatory, more capable and more forward-looking Union.

For the first time, citizens will play a central role in the debate....