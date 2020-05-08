Kaczyński turning Poland into 'Franco's Spain'

Poland's ruling party chairman, Jarosław Kaczyński, is trying to turn the country into a Roman Catholic dictatorship, Poland's former foreign minister has said.
"He [Kaczyński] wants to create a Catholic state of the Polish nation. His vision is that of Salazar, or rather Franco, but adding strong support from the US," Radek Sikorski, who is now an MEP with Polish opposition party Civic Platform, told EUobserver in an interview.
"He [Kaczyński] thinks he's creating Bavaria [a Ge...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
