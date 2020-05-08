Ad
euobserver
Radek Sikorski was Polish foreign minister from 2007 to 2014 (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Interview

Kaczyński turning Poland into 'Franco's Spain'

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland's ruling party chairman, Jarosław Kaczyński, is trying to turn the country into a Roman Catholic dictatorship, Poland's former foreign minister has said.

"He [Kaczyński] wants to create a Catholic state of the Polish nation. His vision is that of Salazar, or rather Franco, but adding strong support from the US," Radek Sikorski, who is now an MEP with Polish opposition party Civic Platform, told EUobserver in an interview.

"He [Kaczyński] thinks he's creating Bavaria [a Ge...

