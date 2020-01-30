Online platforms need regulating, Jourova warns

Regulating digital platforms will be part of the EU Commission's plan to defend European democracies and fight disinformation, the commission vice-president Vera Jourova said Thursday (30 January).

Jourova was laying out her plans for the EU executive's forthcoming "European Democracy Action Plan", that is to be rolled out at the end of the year.

"I want it to achieve clear goals: strengthen the media sector, make platforms more accountable and protect our democratic process," J...