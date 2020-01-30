Ad
euobserver
'Some campaigns are driven for profit, some others by 'useful idiots'. So my aim is also to increase the cost of malign disinformation campaigns. Today, it is simply too cheap', commissioner Vera Jourova warned (Photo: European Commission)

Online platforms need regulating, Jourova warns

Digital
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Regulating digital platforms will be part of the EU Commission's plan to defend European democracies and fight disinformation, the commission vice-president Vera Jourova said Thursday (30 January).

Jourova was laying out her plans for the EU executive's forthcoming "European Democracy Action Plan", that is to be rolled out at the end of the year.

"I want it to achieve clear goals: strengthen the media sector, make platforms more accountable and protect our democratic process," J...

Digital

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

'Some campaigns are driven for profit, some others by 'useful idiots'. So my aim is also to increase the cost of malign disinformation campaigns. Today, it is simply too cheap', commissioner Vera Jourova warned (Photo: European Commission)

euobserver

