Romania abused rights of EU's top prosecutor, court finds

The EU's top public prosector Laura Codruta Kovesi had her rights violated when she was fired from her previous post in Romania, the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg ruled on Tuesday (5 May).

The verdict follows a long saga into Kovesi's role in weeding out corruption in her native Romania.

The court said her right to a fair trial, and freedom of expression, had both been violated following her dismissal as Romania's anti-corruption chief in mid-2018.

"The Court ...