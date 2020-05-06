Ad
euobserver
Laura Codruta Kovesi now heads the EU public prosecutor's office. (Photo: EUobserver)

Romania abused rights of EU's top prosecutor, court finds

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's top public prosector Laura Codruta Kovesi had her rights violated when she was fired from her previous post in Romania, the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg ruled on Tuesday (5 May).

The verdict follows a long saga into Kovesi's role in weeding out corruption in her native Romania.

The court said her right to a fair trial, and freedom of expression, had both been violated following her dismissal as Romania's anti-corruption chief in mid-2018.

"The Court ...

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

