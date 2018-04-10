Ad
Border checks would symbolise return to pre-1998 times (Photo: henrikjon)

Brexit putting Irish peace at risk, former leaders say

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Post-Brexit hard borders could undermine the past 20 years of peace in Ireland, architects of the Good Friday Agreement have warned.

Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern, the former British and Irish leaders, spoke out on the 20th anniversary of the accord, which ended decades of sectarian violence on 10 April 1998.

An open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland was key to the peace deal, "but when Brexit comes, the EU's external border will be there," Blair told the Irish Times news...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

