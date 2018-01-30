Czech PM Babis courts EU after Zeman win

Czech leader Andrei Babis defended president Milos Zeman in Brussels on Monday (29 January), while positioning himself in the EU mainstream.
Babis told EUobserver that Zeman, a pro-Kremlin populist who won elections last weekend, was misunderstood by foreign media, who "just copy some sentences" from his enemies in the Czech press.
Babis, to an extent, distanced himself from the president, who celebrated his victory on Saturday at a party with Czech far-right leader Tomio Okamur...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
