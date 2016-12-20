Ad
euobserver
Did Mark Zuckerberg's company give false information to the European Commission? (Photo: European Commission)

EU wants to know if Facebook lied about Whatsapp

Digital
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission said on Tuesday (20 December) it suspects that technology company Facebook has given “incorrect or misleading” information regarding its takeover of mobile application WhatsApp.

The Brussels-based EU executive has given the American company until 31 January 2017 to respond.

The case relates to the commission's investigation into Facebook's acquisition of messaging service WhatsApp in 2014.

At the time, Facebook said it was technologically not possible...

Digital

Did Mark Zuckerberg's company give false information to the European Commission? (Photo: European Commission)

