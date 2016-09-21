Brexit: preparing for a bitter divorce

So we have a tentative date: Brexit talks are "quite likely" to start in January or February, says Donald Tusk.

Let’s not get too excited.

Even if, as Tusk stated, Theresa May triggers Article 50 at the start of 2017, the UK government will still be in no position to hold substantive talks.

The government’s new Brexit department is in the process of launching around 30 EU-related policy reviews. If the government works at break-neck pace, these reviews, and policy "red lin...