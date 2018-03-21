Ad
The digital tax 'is not an anti-American tax', EU commissioner Moscovici said, amid concerns of a trade war with the US (Photo: European Commission)

EU leaders set for 'stormy debate' on digital tax at summit

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

EU leaders are set for a confrontation over the taxation of digital companies at their summit on Thursday (22 March), just as the European Commission has put a proposal on the table.

"This promises to be a stormy debate," a European diplomat said.

On one side, a group of member states led by France are calling for a better EU taxation of digital companies, which currently often bypass rules by locating headquarters in a select few low-tax countries.

 On the other side, count...

