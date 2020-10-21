EU Commission's Libya stance undercut by internal report

The European Commission claims EU funding for the Libyan authorities are helping migrants - but its statements on Tuesday (20 October) paint a rosy picture compared to an overview internal report on Libya by the EU's foreign policy branch.
An EU commission spokesperson told reporters that its primary objective with the Libyan Coast Guard is to save lives at sea.
A second spokesperson said that a large chunk of the EU funds go towards supporting the Libyan General Administration fo...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
