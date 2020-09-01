Ad
euobserver
EU Commission HQ, the Berlaymont building (Photo: European Commission)

Letter

Right of Reply: The EU and Sudan

Opinion
by European Commission spokeswoman, Brussels,

Dear Editor,

Concerning the opinion article Sudan asylum decision signals Dutch moral collapse, written by Chris Klein and published on the 24 August in your online newspaper, we would like to rebut statements made in this article and signal that it contains factual mistakes and misleading statements about the use of EU funds in Sudan.

The article, namely, affirms that EU money has been used to halt migration by channelling funds...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
OpinionLetter

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

Sudan asylum decision signals Dutch moral collapse
EU Commission HQ, the Berlaymont building (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

OpinionLetter

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections