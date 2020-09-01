Right of Reply: The EU and Sudan

Dear Editor,
Concerning the opinion article Sudan asylum decision signals Dutch moral collapse, written by Chris Klein and published on the 24 August in your online newspaper, we would like to rebut statements made in this article and signal that it contains factual mistakes and misleading statements about the use of EU funds in Sudan.
The article, namely, affirms that EU money has been used to halt migration by channelling funds...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.