euobserver
Polish parliament to debate new measures under fast-track procedure later this week (Photo: Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Polish judges under 'political control', watchdog warns

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The way Poland disciplined its judges gave rise to political abuse, a European anti-corruption watchdog has said, but Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party is to tighten the leash further still.

"The way the current system has been set up, with the strong involvement of the executive in these proceedings (be it the minister of justice in disciplinary proceedings of ordinary judges or the president when it comes to the Supreme Court), leaves judges increasingly vulnerable to polit...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

