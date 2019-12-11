European shipping's dirty secret

When I travel to Brussels to the European Parliament, I never fly, for the same reason that many others choose not to - frequent flying is a disaster for the planet.
Instead, I sometimes take the ferry, from Harwich in my East of England constituency to the Hook of Holland.
Sailing out from Harwich into the North Sea at night, I can see the lights of countless huge ships heading to and from Felixstowe, the UK's largest container port, just across the bay.
Ships carrying t...
Catherine Rowett is a UK Green MEP, and Green candidate for Norwich South in the general election.
