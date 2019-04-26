Ad
Spain's traditional two-party system has given way to a political spectrum with now five parties fighting over voters. Here Unidos Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias (l) and PSOE prime minister Pedro Sanchez (r). (Photo: Podemos)

Spain undecided and divided ahead of Sunday's election

by Helena Spongenberg, BARCELONA,

Spain will head for the ballot boxes this Sunday (28 April) to elect a new government, in an election that is seen as the country's most fragmented and unclear vote.

Fragmented, because Spain's traditional two-party system has given way to a political spectrum with now five parties fighting over voters. And unclear, because around 40 percent of voters are still undecided on who to vote for.

Plus, it is the third general election in just four years in Spain - the fourth biggest ec...

