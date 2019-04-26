Spain undecided and divided ahead of Sunday's election

Spain will head for the ballot boxes this Sunday (28 April) to elect a new government, in an election that is seen as the country's most fragmented and unclear vote.

Fragmented, because Spain's traditional two-party system has given way to a political spectrum with now five parties fighting over voters. And unclear, because around 40 percent of voters are still undecided on who to vote for.

Plus, it is the third general election in just four years in Spain - the fourth biggest ec...