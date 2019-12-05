Does EU have role in stopping backsliding in Georgia?

The EU's eastern neighbourhood is in flux.
The collapse of the pro-reform government in Moldova and the stagnation of anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine was recently followed yet by another political crisis in Georgia.
On 14 November, Georgia's ruling party, the Georgian Dream (GD) backtracked from its major political promise to introduce the proportional electoral system for the next year's parliamentary elections.
The opposition and civil activists hit the street, start...
Professor Kornely Kakachia is director at the Georgian Institute of Politics where Dr Bidzina Lebanidze is also a senior fellow.
