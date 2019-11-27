Youth to play key role in Nordic COP25 climate action

Young people all over the world are calling for immediate action to combat climate change. They are also demanding access to decision-making.

Now Nordic cooperation has taken up the gauntlet and will give young people a powerful platform on stages in Madrid and Stockholm during the UN Climate Conference COP25 next month (2-13 December).

Five young people deeply committed to stopping climate change will play a crucial role in the Nordic pavilions. They will follow the Nordic input into COP25 in Madrid and engage in a dialogue with Nordic ministers and other decision makers, challenging them with tricky questions.

They will report their findings and conclusions in Madrid and Stockholm and post them on social media for the world to see. Young people will also sit on panels during the many Nordic events held to coincide with COP25.

"For those of us involved in Nordic cooperation it is natural and extremely important to work with young people on climate change. They have lots of good ideas and perspectives, and we want to offer them an opportunity for a real dialogue with decision makers," says Mary Gestrin, head of communications at the Nordic Council of Ministers and the Nordic Council.

Live links with Madrid and Stockholm

Video links between the two hubs throughout COP25 will facilitate live dialogue between the events in Madrid and Stockholm. In effect, the link will serve as a virtual backdoor to COP25 in Madrid from Stockholm from 2–13 December.

Or, to put it another way, once you step inside Norrsken in the centre of Stockholm you'll be part of the climate talks in Madrid.

All of the events will also be streamed live on the internet.

Sharing knowledge

The point of linking the hubs is to encourage discussions about the climate and share knowledge throughout Europe and the world.

What Nordic cooperation will be doing during COP25:

•\tWe will be inviting experts, ministers, world leaders and last – but by no means least – the general public, especially the younger generation, to join the events. We rely on your commitment.

•\tWe will be discussing the biggest and most demanding challenges facing the Nordic region and the world.

•\tWe will be highlighting Nordic solutions to global challenges and what they have to offer other countries.

•\tWe will be posing new questions and seeking answers that will lead to new initiatives and combat climate change.

Nordic cooperation believes strongly in taking part in and supporting the international climate negotiations. Without them we will not solve the problems.

"The Nordic region will become the most sustainable and integrated region in the world" as the new vision for Nordic cooperation puts it. Under the slogan "Nordic Climate Action" we are determined to show what this really means in relation to the UN climate negotiations.

So – save the dates – whether you are in Madrid or Stockholm – and join us in taking action, reducing our impact on the climate and finding solutions to global warming.

We hope that you will feel as inspired as we do.

Are you a Climate Hero?

Show us your #NordicClimateSuperpower!