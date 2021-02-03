Safety fears suspend work for EU staff at Northern Irish ports

The EU Commission told its officials working at Northern Irish ports monitoring trade arrangements between the UK and Northern Ireland not to go to work on Tuesday (2 February) out of fear for their own safety.

Tensions have been on the rise over the Northern Ireland protocol, the post-Brexit trade arrangements between the UK and EU, that avoid checkpoints on the border on the island of Ireland.

"We have asked them [EU customs officials] not to attend their duties today, and we w...