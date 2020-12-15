Portugal will refocus EU on social rights, PM says

Portugal, which takes over the EU presidency next month, will play a key role in making sure the €750bn coronavirus recovery fund - which was unblocked by EU leaders last week - takes off the ground.

But as the country's 59-year-old prime minister Antonio Costa told a group of journalists on Monday (14 December), Portugal's priority will also be the EU's social pillar - with a special summit planned in Porto in May 2021.

Costa, who hails from the Socialist party, sees it as a ba...