Even without Fessenheim, France will still have 56 pressurised water reactors at 18 nuclear plants (Photo: Réseau Sortir du nucléaire)

France shuts oldest reactor amid Macron climate pledges

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

France's oldest nuclear power plant was finally closed on Tuesday (30 June) - after four decades in operation and a long-standing campaign by anti-nuclear activists.

The process to remove the fuel used by the reactors of Fessenheim power plant, which was connected to the grid in 1977, should be completed by 2023 - although the plant is not expected to be fully dismantled before 2040.

Following the disaster of Fukushima in 2011, then French president Francois Hollande pledged to c...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

