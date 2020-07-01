France shuts oldest reactor amid Macron climate pledges

France's oldest nuclear power plant was finally closed on Tuesday (30 June) - after four decades in operation and a long-standing campaign by anti-nuclear activists.
The process to remove the fuel used by the reactors of Fessenheim power plant, which was connected to the grid in 1977, should be completed by 2023 - although the plant is not expected to be fully dismantled before 2040.
Following the disaster of Fukushima in 2011, then French president Francois Hollande pledged to c...
