Ukraine's president Volodomyr Zelensky among EU leaders at his first personal visit to an EU summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Zelensky pleads for jets, EU plans more sanctions

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky said on Thursday (9 February) that several EU leaders were ready to provide Kyiv with aircraft to help fight Russia's invasion.

Zelensky was in Brussels, where he spoke to the European Parliament, and attended — for the first time — the 27 EU leaders' summit, where he pleaded for jets to fight Russia.

"I have heard about [some EU leaders] their readiness to give us necessary support, including aircraft," Zelenskiy told reporters in Brussels....

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

