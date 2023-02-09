Zelensky pleads for jets, EU plans more sanctions

Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky said on Thursday (9 February) that several EU leaders were ready to provide Kyiv with aircraft to help fight Russia's invasion.

Zelensky was in Brussels, where he spoke to the European Parliament, and attended — for the first time — the 27 EU leaders' summit, where he pleaded for jets to fight Russia.

"I have heard about [some EU leaders] their readiness to give us necessary support, including aircraft," Zelenskiy told reporters in Brussels....