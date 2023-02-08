Eight EU states press for more Turkey-style migrant swap deals

Eight EU states are upping the political pressure to beef up borders and return rejected migrants, ahead of Thursday's (9 February) summit in Brussels.
In a joint letter sent earlier this week to the EU Commission and Council presidents, they also propose setting up new deals similar to a now defunct EU agreement with Turkey on returning refugees.
"We suggest developing, and where relevant legally-en...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.