MEPs to vote on risky 'hydrogen for home heating' rule

On Thursday (9 February), the industry committee in the European Parliament will cast an important vote setting out how the bloc can decarbonise its building stock by 2050.
This includes greener forms of heating for the approximately 130 million buildings within the member sta...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.