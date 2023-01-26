Greek government in no-confidence vote over spying scandal

In his office in Brussels, Greek Left MEP Stelios Kouloglou watches online as opposition leader Alexis Tsipras in Athens reads off a list of names that had been under surveillance by the Greek secret services.

"It is a major development," Kouloglou tells EUobserver on Wednesday (25 January).

Moments later, Tsipras calls for a no-confidence vote on a government and its leadership under conservative prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The vote is set for Friday, in a move welc...