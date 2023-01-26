Greek government in no-confidence vote over spying scandal

In his office in Brussels, Greek Left MEP Stelios Kouloglou watches online as opposition leader Alexis Tsipras in Athens reads off a list of names that had been under surveillance by the Greek secret services.
"It is a major development," Kouloglou tells EUobserver on Wednesday (25 January).
Moments later, Tsipras calls for a no-confidence vote on a government and its leadership under conservative prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
The vote is set for Friday, in a move welc...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
