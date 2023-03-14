Ad
The EU is as strong as its institutions are. Its growing dependence on the goodwill of national leaders should be a worry for all

Member states are taking more control — for better or worse?

by Caroline de Gruyter, Brussels,

In the last few years, the European Union has been at the forefront of the fight against two major events: the pandemic and Russia's war on Ukraine. As a result, we now have more 'Europe'. But the Europe we have now is also different.

It is increasingly an intergovernmental Europe, with member states more in control than in the past, carving out roles for themselves not just in the decision-making phase, but also in the implementation...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a recent column in NRC.

