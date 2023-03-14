Member states are taking more control — for better or worse?

In the last few years, the European Union has been at the forefront of the fight against two major events: the pandemic and Russia's war on Ukraine. As a result, we now have more 'Europe'. But the Europe we have now is also different.
It is increasingly an intergovernmental Europe, with member states more in control than in the past, carving out roles for themselves not just in the decision-making phase, but also in the implementation...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a recent column in NRC.
Caroline de Gruyter is a Europe correspondent and columnist for the Dutch newspaper NRC. She is also a columnist for Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a recent column in NRC.