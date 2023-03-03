EU cries 'sham' as Belarus jails Nobel winner until 2033

Belarus' jailing of a Nobel-prize winning activist was a "fake" judgment in a "sham trial", the EU's top diplomat has said, amid threats of further sanctions.
The EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell spoke out a few hours after a Minsk court sentenced a hand-cuffed and dejected-looking Ales Bialiatski to most of the rest of his life in prison on Friday (3 March).
The 60-year old Bialiatski won a Nobel prize in absentia last year for his work as chairman of the Viasna Human Righ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
