EU cries 'sham' as Belarus jails Nobel winner until 2033

Belarus' jailing of a Nobel-prize winning activist was a "fake" judgment in a "sham trial", the EU's top diplomat has said, amid threats of further sanctions.

The EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell spoke out a few hours after a Minsk court sentenced a hand-cuffed and dejected-looking Ales Bialiatski to most of the rest of his life in prison on Friday (3 March).

The 60-year old Bialiatski won a Nobel prize in absentia last year for his work as chairman of the Viasna Human Righ...