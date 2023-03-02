Belgium worried about jobs if EU blacklists Russian steel baron

Belgium is weighing up concern for lost jobs at home with lost lives in Ukraine as it ponders relations with Russia's royal-friendly richest man.
When Ukrainian MP Alex Goncharenko buttonholed Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Germany last month, the Ukrainian urged him and the EU to blacklist the Russian steel tycoon — Vladimir Lisin.
"He [De Croo] said: 'The problem is that Lisin is responsible for a lot of jobs in Belgium. And...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
