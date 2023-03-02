Lack of adequate minimum income will leave 95 million in poverty

"Sometimes I notice that mum doesn't buy certain things. I hear her saying she got a letter about unpaid bills, and that we need to use less water. So, I try to shower less, and I don't really dare drink water when I'm at home." That was a Finnish child, talking to the NGO Save The Children, more associated with poverty in the Global South.

In 2021, one-in-four children in Europe was at risk of poverty or social exclusion. The situation is even more alarming in countries like Spain and ...