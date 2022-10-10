EU open to 'dialogue' with Putin in UN resolution

The EU is calling for "dialogue" with Russia in a draft United Nations resolution to condemn its annexation of Ukrainian territory.
UN countries and international bodies should support ending the war "through political dialogue, negotiation, mediation and other peaceful means" the latest draft text, dated Friday (7 October) and seen by EUobserver, said.
An original draft, dated 4 October, had voiced ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
