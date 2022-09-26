EU fight on illegal fishing must move from paper to online

Europe should put in place an electronic EU-wide database of catch certificates to better track illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing from third countries, auditors said in a report on Monday (26 September).
The current paper-based system is problematic because "the lack of digitalisation makes it not only inefficient, but it also creates a higher risk of fraud," said Eva Lindström, who i...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.