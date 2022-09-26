Ad
euobserver
Misreporting catches is most common infringement by the EU fleet (Photo: Fredrik Ohlander)

EU fight on illegal fishing must move from paper to online

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Europe should put in place an electronic EU-wide database of catch certificates to better track illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing from third countries, auditors said in a report on Monday (26 September).

The current paper-based system is problematic because "the lack of digitalisation makes it not only inefficient, but it also creates a higher risk of fraud," said Eva Lindström, who i...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Misreporting catches is most common infringement by the EU fleet (Photo: Fredrik Ohlander)

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

