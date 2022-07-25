Orbán: West should focus on 'peace' not winning in Ukraine

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán has said that the West needs a new strategy on the war in Ukraine, as sanctions against Moscow have not worked.

In his annual mood-setting speech to his supporters in Băile Tuşnad, Romania, Orbán also predicted the twilight of the West, saying it was being pushed back in the world in terms of power, wealth and resources. He said this is the beginning of a multipolar world.

Orbán said the Western strategy on Ukraine has been built on four pil...