Hungary's premier Viktor Orbán cited demographics, migration and gender as the main battlefields of the future — despite the Ukraine war and EU energy crisis (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Orbán: West should focus on 'peace' not winning in Ukraine

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán has said that the West needs a new strategy on the war in Ukraine, as sanctions against Moscow have not worked.

In his annual mood-setting speech to his supporters in Băile Tuşnad, Romania, Orbán also predicted the twilight of the West, saying it was being pushed back in the world in terms of power, wealth and resources. He said this is the beginning of a multipolar world.

Orbán said the Western strategy on Ukraine has been built on four pil...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

