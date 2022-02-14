Frontex plan to deploy to Africa gets initial 'green light'

European Union authorities are mulling sending armed border and coastguard forces on missions beyond Europe for the first time, with Senegal as an initial destination.
Although the plan for the agency, Frontex, to post officers to Africa, is still at the discussion stage, the agency's main role so far has been to restrict migration to Europe — and that makes the initiative highly symbolic and, to some, deeply troubling.
In a sign that the plan has a measure of momentum, Senegal's...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.