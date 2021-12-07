Ad
Digitally-perpetrated violence ranges from forced 'sexting' and online stalking, to doxing, impersonation and image-based abuse (Photo: Alexander Lyubavin)

Using Istanbul Convention to stop online abuse of women

Rule of Law
Opinion
by Iris Luarasi, Strasbourg/Tirana,

Monitoring by the Council of Europe's group of experts on action against violence against women and domestic violence (GREVIO) over the past few years indicates increasing online violence and use of technologies against women and girls.

We document digitally-perpetrated violence, from forced 'sexting' and online stalking, to doxing (sharing personal information online, without consent and to encourage abuse), impersonation (creating an online presence in someone else's name) and image-...

Rule of LawOpinion

Author Bio

Iris Luarasi is president of the Council of Europe’s Group of Experts on Action against Violence against Women and Domestic Violence (GREVIO), which monitors implementation of the Istanbul Convention on violence against women.

