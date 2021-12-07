Using Istanbul Convention to stop online abuse of women

Monitoring by the Council of Europe's group of experts on action against violence against women and domestic violence (GREVIO) over the past few years indicates increasing online violence and use of technologies against women and girls.

We document digitally-perpetrated violence, from forced 'sexting' and online stalking, to doxing (sharing personal information online, without consent and to encourage abuse), impersonation (creating an online presence in someone else's name) and image-...