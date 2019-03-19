Catalan independence trial is widening Spain's divides

I have recently returned from monitoring the Catalan independence trial at the Spanish Supreme Court in Madrid - where Catalan independence leaders are being tried for crimes of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds, for International Trial Watch.

It is an unusual trial and highly-divisive trial.

Instead of a first-instance court, a seven-judge Supreme Court panel presides. As Spain's highest court, there will be no merits appeal.

For a case about such serious crime...