Why Is Italy struggling to convert its anti-vaxxers?

Almost every weekend, protesters continue to hold demonstrations and sit-ins in cities across Italy in opposition to the so-called "green pass" — proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative Covid test needed to access workplaces and a whole host of public services.
Despite having one of the best vaccination rates in Europe, Italy is still struggling to convince a small section of the population to get the jab.
Much of the difficulty seems to lie in the multiple and diverse reas...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Rebecca Ann Hughes is a freelance journalist in Venice.