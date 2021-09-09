Enlargement in limbo despite EU-Western Balkans summit

EU leaders are planning to repeat old promises to Western Balkan states at an upcoming summit, but enlargement is going nowhere for now.

"The EU reaffirms its unequivocal support to the European perspective of the Western Balkans ... which is in our mutual strategic interest and remains our shared strategic choice," the EU is planning to say in Brdo, Slovenia, on 6 October, according to a draft declaration seen by EUobserver.

It speaks of taking forward "the region's political, ...