Migrant rescue ship preparing for the worst

The monitor displays a red line, dotted with yellow, purple, and green marks set on a blue background.
At first glance, it traces the path of the Ocean Viking rescue ship's last rotation.
But a closer look tells a larger story of a disaster that saw some 130 perish in a shipwreck in late April.
On the bridge, SOS Mediterranee's rescue coordinator Luisa Albera scrolls the mouse across the monitor.
"All of these were alerts," she said on Thursday (24 June), pointing to ...
Nikolaj Nielsen, an EUobserver journalist, will be embedded on the Ocean Viking for the coming weeks, reporting exclusively from the boat on the Mediterranean migration route.
