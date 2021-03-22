Ad
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: EU report contains possible new sanctions, but also extra money for refugees (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Possible tourism sanctions in EU report on Turkey

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Europe should be ready to kick Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan where it hurts (in his economy) if he goes back to gas piracy in the Mediterranean, EU institutions have said.

But it should offer him more money to keep refugees from coming no matter what and better customs perks if he remains "calm" and "constructive".

That was the gist of a 16-page strategy paper circulated by the EU foreign service on Saturday (20 March) and seen by EUobserver.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

