Possible tourism sanctions in EU report on Turkey

Europe should be ready to kick Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan where it hurts (in his economy) if he goes back to gas piracy in the Mediterranean, EU institutions have said.

But it should offer him more money to keep refugees from coming no matter what and better customs perks if he remains "calm" and "constructive".

That was the gist of a 16-page strategy paper circulated by the EU foreign service on Saturday (20 March) and seen by EUobserver.

The toughest sancti...