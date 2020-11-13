EU commission keeps vaccine price secret

The European Commission says it cannot disclose the price of Covid vaccines due to contractual obligations.
The comments were made on Thursday (12 November) by EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides.
"The commission is not legally able to disclose information contained in the contracts," she told MEPs in the European Parliament.
The European Commission has, to date, signed signed three advance contracts and will soon sign...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
