Ukrainian refugees 'told to vacate Brussels homes'

Ukrainian refugees in Brussels are being told to vacate homes because their hosts no longer want them there, says Alina Kokhanko-Parandii.

The 32-year old arrived from Kyviv, along with her mother and small daughter, in Brussels almost exactly three months ago.

She has since found herself working as a liaison between the Brussels government and other Ukrainians as part of a wider city effort to include refugees in the decision-making and problem-solving process.

"We have a ...