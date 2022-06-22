Ad
euobserver
Brussels is home to around 1.2m people (Photo: William Murphy)

Ukrainian refugees 'told to vacate Brussels homes'

Migration
Ukraine
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Ukrainian refugees in Brussels are being told to vacate homes because their hosts no longer want them there, says Alina Kokhanko-Parandii.

The 32-year old arrived from Kyviv, along with her mother and small daughter, in Brussels almost exactly three months ago.

She has since found herself working as a liaison between the Brussels government and other Ukrainians as part of a wider city effort to include refugees in the decision-making and problem-solving process.

"We have a ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationUkraine

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Italian TV 'infotainment' causing confusion on Ukraine war
Russia, while starving Africa, threatens Lithuania
Europe turns back to coal as Russia cuts gas supplies
Brussels is home to around 1.2m people (Photo: William Murphy)

Tags

MigrationUkraine

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections