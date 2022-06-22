Ukrainian refugees 'told to vacate Brussels homes'

Ukrainian refugees in Brussels are being told to vacate homes because their hosts no longer want them there, says Alina Kokhanko-Parandii.
The 32-year old arrived from Kyviv, along with her mother and small daughter, in Brussels almost exactly three months ago.
She has since found herself working as a liaison between the Brussels government and other Ukrainians as part of a wider city effort to include refugees in the decision-making and problem-solving process.
"We have a ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
