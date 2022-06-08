MEPs vote down EU climate laws in dramatic upset

In a high-stakes political drama, MEPs on Wednesday (8 June) rejected three major pieces of climate legislation in a plenary vote in Strasbourg, delaying EU efforts to reduce carbon emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030.
Political parties had already reached an agreement in the environmental committee (ENVI) in May which pushed for even faster emissions reduction in Europe than the EU Commission originally had proposed.<...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
