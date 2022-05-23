Are Orban's Covid powers now the 'new normal' in Hungary?

Sanjay Sethi JD is a human rights lawyer and the co-executive director of Artistic Freedom Initiative, a legal advocacy non-profit dedicated to promoting and defending the right to artistic expression.

Emese Pásztor LL.M is an attorney specialising in strategic litigation in the defence of political rights. She is the head of the Political Freedoms Project at the Hungarian Civil Liberties Union and a lecturer at the Constitutional Law Department of ELTE University in Budapest, Hungary.